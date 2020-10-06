Low cost Jetson Nano card targets AI

Nvidia has launched a low cost developer kit based around its Jetson Nano board for AI and robotics.

The $59 Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit has 2 GB memory and delivers 472 GFLOPS of compute performance with a 128-core NVIDIA Maxwell GPU and 64-bit Quad-core Arm A57 CPU.

It comes with a carrier board is equipped with interfaces commonly used in edge and embedded project development, including USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports to connect peripherals including USB cameras, one MIPI CSI-2 camera connector, a 40-pin header which is compatible out of the box with many peripherals and add-ons, an HDMI display interface, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. The developer kit also includes an 802.11ac wireless networking USB adapter.

The Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit is available for pre-order in the US through Arrow and Sparkfun as well as Amazon.

www.nivida.com

Related articles

Other articles on eeNews Europe