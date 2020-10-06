Low cost Jetson Nano card targets AI

October 06, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Low cost Jetson Nano card targets AI
A development board with a 128-core Nvidia Maxwell GPU, 64bit Quad-core Arm A57 CPU and 2GBytes of memory costs $59.

Nvidia has launched a low cost developer kit based around its Jetson Nano board for AI and robotics.

The $59 Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit has 2 GB memory and delivers 472 GFLOPS of compute performance with a 128-core NVIDIA Maxwell GPU and 64-bit Quad-core Arm A57 CPU.

It comes with a carrier board is equipped with interfaces commonly used in edge and embedded project development, including USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports to connect peripherals including USB cameras, one MIPI CSI-2 camera connector, a 40-pin header which is compatible out of the box with many peripherals and add-ons, an HDMI display interface, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. The developer kit also includes an 802.11ac wireless networking USB adapter.

The Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit is available for pre-order in the US through Arrow and Sparkfun as well as Amazon.

www.nivida.com

Related articles 

Other articles on eeNews Europe 


How industrial companies can increase their efficiency with 5G networks

How industrial companies can increase their efficiency with 5G networks

Technology News | Jul 09,2020
imec and Global Foundries have developed a test chip using analog techniques for a low power machine learning engine for edge AI

Low power breakthrough for edge AI chips

Technology News | Jul 09,2020
The ClearSpace-1 mission has started to send up a satellite to capture and de-orbit space debris in 2025

Work starts on satellite to clear space debris

Technology News | Jul 10,2020
ADI strengthens leadership with Maxim Integrated acquisition

ADI strengthens leadership with Maxim Integrated acquisition

Business News | Jul 14,2020
AI drone maker raises $100m

AI drone maker raises $100m

Business News | Jul 14,2020
Power-over-Ethernet IoT sensors target smart buildings

Power-over-Ethernet IoT sensors target smart buildings

New Products | Jul 14,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.