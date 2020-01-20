Low-cost printed RFIDs perform at ultrahigh frequency

January 20, 2020 //By Julien Happich
RFIDs
Toray Industries claims it has developed the world‘s first ultrahigh frequency (UHF) radio-frequency identifier (RFID) with a printed semiconductor.

The flexible RFID tag employs a high-performance semi-conductive carbon nanotube composite which could enable the roll-to-roll manufacture of UHF RFIDs using low-cost printing processes. RFID should greatly enhance work efficiency in retailing and logistics because it offers long-distance communication, batch reading, and other benefits. However, conventional silicon RFID tags have not become widespread because of the cost of silicon chips, comparatively expensive due to the complex manufacturing processes employing high temperatures and vacuum environment. Such tags also require IC chip to be mounted onto a label.

Toray has engaged in R&D on RFIDs with printed materials, focusing on high-performance carbon nanotube composites. The semiconductor used for the UHF RFIDs delivers a mobility of 182 cm2/Vs, which Toray says is a new world record. While thin film transistors (TFTs) are either p-type (positively charged) or n-type (negatively charged), carbon nanotubes are normally p-type. Toray employed proprietary material technology to develop an n-type feature, realizing both p- and n-type TFTs that would be necessary to form power-saving, low-cost ICs. The RFID prototype incorporates a 24-bit memory entirely printed using the new proprietary material and process technologies. It was able to communicate wirelessly with UHF waves (860–960 MHz) across 20cm distance.

Next, the company wants to design a 60-bit memory and improve communication performance, including communication distance, while developing on-film manufacturing technologies to commercialize the printed RFIDs. Toray’s research was supported in part by the “Low Carbon Technology Research and Development Program” of Japan’s Ministry of the Environment.

Toray - www.toray.com


tester

Inline tester for RAIN inlays and tags

New Products | Oct 23,2019
testbed

Sub THz testbed targets 6G research

New Products | Oct 23,2019
RFID

RFID-based moisture, temperature and location sensing

New Products | Oct 23,2019
TI reports weak third quarter

TI reports weak third quarter

Business News | Oct 24,2019
TI reports weak third quarter

TI reports weak third quarter

Business News | Oct 24,2019
Skin patches

Skin patches take centre stage at the IDTechEx show

Technology News | Oct 25,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.