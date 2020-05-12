Low-cost SMARC 2.1 module based on i.MX 8M Nano processors

These scalable Computer-On-Modules (COMs) are optimized for embedded applications requiring lower-end performance combined with very low power consumption. The MSC SM2S-IMX8NANO SMARC 2.1 module family has been designed by Avnet Integrated for optimal functionality and cost efficiency to address high-volume projects with a price range starting at $37. Avnet Integrated is one of the first module manufacturers to have implemented cost-effective DDR4 technology. The design deliberately omits features such as SD card socket, second Gigabit Ethernet port, CAN interfaces or an on-board WiFi/Bluetooth module. Should higher performance or the above mentioned features be needed, the MSC SM2S-IMX8MINI SMARC 2.1 module family with fast LPDDR4 is already available.

When developing embedded systems based on the MSC SM2S-IMX8NANO modules, customers can benefit from the extensive ecosystem built around the modules. Avnet Integrated provides complete design tools such as starter kits and board support packages (BSP) as well as comprehensive services such as design-in support and customer carrier board design reviews.

The flexible MSC SM2S-IMX8NANO SMARC 2.1 module family is highly scalable and can be equipped with i.MX 8M Nano Application Processors, manufactured by NXP™ using 14nm FinFET process technology. The Computer-On-Modules (COMs) integrate single-, dual- and quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processors with up to 1.5 GHz, an ARM Cortex-M7 real-time processor and an efficient multimedia 2D/3D graphics processing unit (GPU). The thermal design power (TDP) ranges from 2W to 4W. In addition to DDR4 SDRAM with 2400 MT/s and a capacity up to 2 GB, the MSC SM2S-IMX8NANO module provides up to 64 GB eMMC Flash memory. Various interfaces for embedded applications such as Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0, dual-channel LVDS or MIPI-DSI and MIPI CSI-2 for connecting a camera are available. The compact MSC SM2S-IMX8NANO SMARC 2.1 module family is available in the short size form factor of 82x50mm and is designed for full industrial temperature range operation from -40 to +85°C.

Avnet Integrated - www.avnet-integrated.eu