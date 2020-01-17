A low-cost surface emitting green laser

The results puplished under the title "An electrically pumped surface-emitting semiconductor green laser" in Science Advances detail an all-epitaxially grown device that exploits the photonic band edge modes formed in dislocation-free gallium nitride nanocrystal arrays, instead of using conventional distributed Bragg reflectors (DBRs).



Fig. 1: Schematics of the nanocrystal

surface-emitting laser (NCSEL) in

operation. Credit: Science Advances.



So far, room temperature surface-emitting green laser diodes relied on dual dielectric distributed Bragg reflectors (DBRs) and water bonding to a copper plate for low thermal resistance, but such devices exhibited a very large threshold current density at room temperature, and their light emission was limited to 400 and 460nm (violet blue).



Fig. 2: Schematic illustration of the full NCSEL fabrication, including passivation, planarization,

photolithography, and contact metallization techniques. Credit: Science Advances.



In contrast, the 10μm-diameter device operates at around 523nm and exhibits a threshold current of about 400A/cm2, over one order of magnitude lower compared to previously reported blue laser diodes. First explored through simulation, the so-called nanocrystal surface-emitting laser (NCSEL) was carefully engineered from InGaN/AlGaN (indium gallium nitride/aluminum gallium nitride) nanocrystal arrays of precisely controlled size, spacing and surface morphology.

The efficient strain relaxation in the conical core-shell InGaN/AlGaN multiple quantum disks within the nanowires ensured the nanostructures were free of dislocations.