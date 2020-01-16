Low-light 5MP camera tailored for the Nvidia Jetson Nano

January 16, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Jetson Nano
e-con Systems Inc., Nvidia’s preferred camera partner, has released the e-CAM50 Cunano for Nvidia Jetson Nano developer kit, a camera built around OnSemi’s 1/2.5" AR0521, a 2.2 µm pixel CMOS image sensor with integrated Image Signal Processor (ISP).

The e-CAM50 Cunano is capable of streaming HD (1280x720) at 100 fps, FHD (1920x1080) at 65 fps and 5 MP (2592x1944) at 25 fps in uncompressed. The higher signal to noise ratio supported by this camera helps to produce clear images without noise and better dynamic range helps in retaining more details in shadows and highlights. Along with these features, the powerful in-built ISP helps to brings out the best-in-class video in uncompressed UYVY format. The camera is also provided with the S-mount (M12) lens holder that enables customers to choose lens from a wide range of options as per their requirement. Jetson Nano is a small, powerful and cost-effective platform for applications such as image classification, object detection, segmentation, and speech processing. It offers a framework for real-time computer vision and robotics applications. These applications require a camera with uncompromising image quality and performance, which is why e-con Systems came up with e-CAM50 Cunano.

e-con Systems – www.e-consystems.com


