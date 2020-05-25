Low on resistance, high speed switching MOSFET

May 25, 2020 //By Julien Happich
MOSFET
Torex Semiconductor has launched six new general-purpose P-channel MOSFETs with a low on resistance and high switching speed, the XP231P02015R (-30 Withstand Voltage).

It can be used for various applications such as relay circuits and switching circuits. The gate protection diode is built-in as a static protection. Furthermore, six series are available in a compact SOT-523 package measuring only 1.6x1.6x0.9mm. These environmentally-friendly products comply with the EU RoHS Directive and are lead-free.

Torex Semiconductor - www.torexsemi.com


USB-C

USB-C PD 3.0 controllers offer advanced feature sets

New Products | Feb 27,2020
Embedded World defies the coronavirus

Embedded World defies the coronavirus

Business News | Feb 27,2020
DC/DC converter

36V step-down DC/DC converter integrate control IC and coil

New Products | Mar 02,2020
bridge ICs

Dual- and quad-channel USB-to-UART/MPSSE bridge ICs

New Products | Mar 04,2020
ST to take over majority of GaN company Exagan 

ST to take over majority of GaN company Exagan 

Business News | Mar 05,2020
ceramic fuse

SMD ceramic fuse is pulse-proof up to 1000A

New Products | Mar 09,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.