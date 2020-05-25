Low on resistance, high speed switching MOSFET

Torex Semiconductor has launched six new general-purpose P-channel MOSFETs with a low on resistance and high switching speed, the XP231P02015R (-30 Withstand Voltage).
It can be used for various applications such as relay circuits and switching circuits. The gate protection diode is built-in as a static protection. Furthermore, six series are available in a compact SOT-523 package measuring only 1.6x1.6x0.9mm. These environmentally-friendly products comply with the EU RoHS Directive and are lead-free.
Torex Semiconductor - www.torexsemi.com