LPDDR3 memory chip supports data rate up to 2.1Gbps

By adopting the new x64 W63BHANQRA, 8K panel manufacturers will benefit from a much smaller board footprint, reduced component count, lower power consumption and lower bill-of-materials (BoM) cost. The W63BHANQRA high-speed SDRAM is supplied as a 12x12mm dual-die BGA package. It consists of two channels, each of eight banks supporting concurrent operation, and providing a data width of x64 and a maximum data rate of 2133Mbps. It provides a better solution to the memory bandwidth problem in 8K display panels than 4ea x16 DDR3 devices used in today’s 8K panel designs, says the manufacturer.

The W63BHANQRA fully complies with the latest version of the JEDEC standard for LPDDR3. It includes power-saving features such as Partial Array Self-Refresh, Deep Power Down mode and Clock Stop capability. Based on a double data-rate architecture, the chip features programmable Read and Write latency, and operates over a case temperature range of -40 to +105°C.

