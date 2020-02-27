LPDDR3 memory chip supports data rate up to 2.1Gbps

February 27, 2020 //By Julien Happich
memory chip
Winbond’s x64 LPDDR3 chip is a fast 2Gb memory which can replace four or more DDR3 devices in the next generation of 8K display panels.

By adopting the new x64 W63BHANQRA, 8K panel manufacturers will benefit from a much smaller board footprint, reduced component count, lower power consumption and lower bill-of-materials (BoM) cost. The W63BHANQRA high-speed SDRAM is supplied as a 12x12mm dual-die BGA package. It consists of two channels, each of eight banks supporting concurrent operation, and providing a data width of x64 and a maximum data rate of 2133Mbps. It provides a better solution to the memory bandwidth problem in 8K display panels than 4ea x16 DDR3 devices used in today’s 8K panel designs, says the manufacturer.

The W63BHANQRA fully complies with the latest version of the JEDEC standard for LPDDR3. It includes power-saving features such as Partial Array Self-Refresh, Deep Power Down mode and Clock Stop capability. Based on a double data-rate architecture, the chip features programmable Read and Write latency, and operates over a case temperature range of -40 to +105°C.

Winbond - www.winbond.com


EERAM memory

SPI EERAM memory up to 1Mb slash design costs

New Products | Dec 02,2019
PCM memory

PCM memory can be programmed both electrically and optically

Technology News | Dec 02,2019
Chip market crawled forward in October

Chip market crawled forward in October

Market News | Dec 05,2019
Swissbit

Swissbit opens expanded manufacturing site in Berlin

Business News | Dec 06,2019
data storage

FPGA-based NVMe data storage targets HPC

New Products | Dec 12,2019
recovery

2019 was Down! Will 2020 see a chip recovery?

Business News | Dec 18,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.