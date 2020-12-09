LPKF opens thin glass cleanroom

December 09, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
LPKF opens cleanroom for thin glass processing
Laser & Electronics boosts production of microstructure components from thin glass using its LIDE technology with a new cleanroom

Laser & Electronics (LPKF) in Germany has opened a cleanroom fab to produce thin glass components for applications in the electronics and semiconductor industry.

The LIDE process (Laser Induced Deep Etching) developed by LPKF enables rapid and high-precision structuring of thin glass without impairing surface properties and ensuring the original stability of the glass remains fully intact. This allows the production of microsystems, sensors, display components and microchips.

The cleanroom was constructed in 13 months at the company site in in Garbsen, near Hannover, despite the Covid-19 pandemic to meet increased demand for processing thin glass.

LIDE allows deep microstructures can now be created in glass for the first time without causing micro cracks, stresses, or other surface defects. Processing is extremely precise, and the process is fast.

“We now have a very flexible hall that we can equip in accordance with customer requirements, thus allowing the required production processes in each case to be offered as quickly as possible,” said Dirk Neizel, Operations Manager at LPKF. “With a complete air exchange every 60 seconds and precisely controllable climatic conditions, the fab optimally meets all the requirements of a production cleanroom. We have also invested heavily in modern safety technology in all systems and laboratories.”

“We can now produce large quantities of thin-glass components and micro-components quickly and efficiently in our foundry and supply our customers worldwide,” said Dr Roman Ostholt, head of the Electronics Business Unit, which also includes the LIDE service division under the Vitrion brand.

 “Our new fab enables easy access to our technology for a broad set of customers across industries, who from today can order structured thin glass components from LPKF for their high-volume applications. In doing so, they can quickly realize substantial value from our transformative platform technology, without the need to invest in both systems and process capabilities. This drives our customers’ competitive advantage,” said Dr. Götz M. Bendele, CEO of LPFK.

Glass is a


Cyberattack will impact Tower's 3Q results

Cyberattack is resolved but will hit Tower's results

Business News | Sep 12,2020
Opinion: Nvidia's bad deal is not yet done

Opinion: Nvidia's bad deal is not yet done

Business News | Sep 14,2020
Cooperation of Velodyne and dSpace speeds lidar development

dSpace, Velodyne team on lidar development

Business News | Sep 15,2020
Global chip market set for strong reboud, but with downside risks

Chip market set for strong rebound

Market News | Sep 16,2020
MRAM startup Antaois raises $11 million

Startup raises $11m for spin MRAM

Business News | Sep 17,2020
Pandemic boost set to reshape microfluidics market

Covid-19 reshapes microfluidics market

Market News | Sep 18,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.