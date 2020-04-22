LXI-digitizers boasts 19 synchronous channels for mixed-mode testing

This new option is available on four different models, all featuring 8 analog input channels that synchronously sample signals at rates up to 5 MS/s, 20 MS/s, 40 MS/s or 125 MS/s with 16-bit resolution. The new option adds 8 digital lines to the 3 multipurpose I/O lines that come as standard with each unit, increasing the number of digital input channels to 11 in total. The enhanced digitizers simultaneously acquire both 8 analog and 11 digital signals in a fully synchronous fashion, with easy access to all 19 channels via front panel BNC connectors (see figure 1). The units come complete with software and all the tools necessary to integrate them into virtually any test system, including mechatronics, robotics, vibrational studies, control systems, data bus analysis, automation, motion control and more. Controlling and accessing the data collected by the digitizerNETBOX is done by simply connecting it with GBit Ethernet to a host computer (e.g. laptop or workstation) or anywhere on the corporate network. This allows easy remote control and, as the units are fully programmable, makes them perfect for most automated testing applications. The digitizerNETBOX is fully LXI compliant (following Core 2011 Specifications) and offers an IVI compatible interface for the IVI Scope and IVI Digitizer classes.

