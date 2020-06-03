M8 D-Coded connector for miniature sensors

These connectors are around 30 percent smaller than conventional M12 connectors and yet support high-performance Ethernet connections of up to 100 Mbit/s Cat. 5e according to IEEE 802.3. Because the M8 connectors are Power over Ethernet (PoE+) compatible, they can supply both, data and power to the sensor simultaneously. With 4 gold-plated brass contacts which are symmetrically arranged and a Nickel-plated threaded ring, the connectors have a rated current of 4A and rated voltage of 63V DC. Termination is by screw clamp and wires from 0.14 to 0.5mm² can be accommodated. When mated and locked the connectors protect to IP67. Operating temperature ranges from -25 to +85°C and binder has designed the 818 Series to be capable of more than 100 mating cycles.

Binder - www.binder-connector.co.uk