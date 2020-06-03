M8 D-Coded connector for miniature sensors

June 03, 2020 //By Julien Happich
M8 D-coded connector
The 818 Series: M8 D-Coded connectors from binder will interest engineers who need to connect miniature sensors to Ethernet networks for applications in automation.

These connectors are around 30 percent smaller than conventional M12 connectors and yet support high-performance Ethernet connections of up to 100 Mbit/s Cat. 5e according to IEEE 802.3. Because the M8 connectors are Power over Ethernet (PoE+) compatible, they can supply both, data and power to the sensor simultaneously. With 4 gold-plated brass contacts which are symmetrically arranged and a Nickel-plated threaded ring, the connectors have a rated current of 4A and rated voltage of 63V DC. Termination is by screw clamp and wires from 0.14 to 0.5mm² can be accommodated. When mated and locked the connectors protect to IP67. Operating temperature ranges from -25 to +85°C and binder has designed the 818 Series to be capable of more than 100 mating cycles.

Binder - www.binder-connector.co.uk


cable shield

DIN-rail mounted EMC cable shield clamp

New Products | Jun 11,2020
Delft Circuits

CryoCoax signs sales and technology partnership with Delft Circuits

Business News | Jun 15,2020
Male headers

Male headers have a short contact length, 1.27mm grid spacing

New Products | Jun 15,2020
USB Type A

USB Type A connector boasts over 20,000 mating cycles

New Products | Jun 16,2020
Filter design

Filter design targets single-pair Ethernet interface

New Products | Jun 16,2020
target discs

Mill-Max expands low-profile target discs

New Products | Jun 16,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.