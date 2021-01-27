Machine vision camera market set to boom

The global industrial and automation machine vision camera market will expand to US$5.5 billion in 2026, at 7.4 percent CAGR according to the latest report from Yole Développement.

Yole’s forecast is for 5.0m machine vision cameras to be sold in 2026 with 26.9 million units ADC camera modules in the same year.

CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) technology is now dominating the industrial vision market, with 86 percent of market sales in 2020, although CCD will remain some niche markets. In the supply chain, Keyence remains the biggest camera player with a market share of 17.0 percent, followed by Cognex (14.0 percent) and FLIR (9.0 percent) which is being acquired by Teledyne.

“The displacement of CCD by CIS has favoured volume growth of the machine vision market,” said Richard Liu, Technology and Market Analyst in the Photonics, Sensing & Display division at Yole. “This greatly simplifies the complexity of the industrial cameras. Compact cameras, including smart cameras, can more easily be developed and are more suitable for use in various industrial environments”.

The Machine Vision for Industry and Automation 2021 report highlights the dominance of CIS for machie vision, while the development of other imaging modalities such as 3D technology and multi-spectral imaging in industrial cameras promotes diversification and the penetration of new technologies will therefore increase further.

The applications for machine vision products are becoming more extensive and this further promotes the overall development of consumer electronics manufacturing, automotive manufacturing and other manufacturing industries, while improving manufacturing accuracy, meaning that the demand for machine vision technology will continue to increase.

Each country and region’s upgrading of industry, including Industry 4.0, will greatly accelerate the development of automation and promote the development of machine vision, and the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated e-commerce dominance which heavily rely on logistic automation.

