Macnica 4K ProAV OEM solutions powered by TICO-XS

TICO-XS is the evolution of the “TIny COdec” created and developed by intoPIX and was recently standardized at ISO, as JPEG XS. The technology is a major step forward in terms of lightweight coding: it offers less than 1 millisecond-latency to compress video with pixel perfect quality. It enables the industry to migrate to AV-over-IP using 1GbE and CAT5e cables. Macnica’s MPA1000 Module, MPA1000 Development Kit and ME10 System on a Chip (SoC) enables the transmission of encrypted HDMI 2.0 4K/60 4:4:4 video, audio and control data over 1GbE networks. These modules and SoC allow easy integration into products.
IntoPIX - www.intopix.com
Macnica Technology - www.macnicatech.com