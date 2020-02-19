Magnetic encoder system has Drive-Cliq interface

With its Drive-Cliq interface the Balluff measuring system can also be perfectly integrated into Siemens controller environments. Siemens has certified the system accordingly.

Plug and play installation makes incorporating into the drive system easy. The controller automatically detects the sensor and its basic settings. The sensor also offers great flexibility, since leaving and re-engaging with the tape is permissible. This opens up simple and economical solutions for demanding applications in the field of automation as well as machine tool building, especially specialty machines.

Since the system works magnetically, it is also extremely insensitive to temperature change, dirt (such as from dust and oil), or wear. Thanks to its compact form factor the measuring system is also easy to integrate into existing applications, even in tight mounting conditions. The generous read distance of 1.3mm makes installation easier. Status LEDs and diagnostic functions ensure reliable operation and more efficient maintenance. The linear measuring system is suitable for both long measuring lengths up to 48 meters as well as for applications which require high precision. With an accuracy of up to ± 12µm and a resolution of 1µm the measuring system meets these requirements. The system is also simple to retrofit.

