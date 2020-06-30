“Make a Better Tomorrow Together”

Visitors to the Farnell website until the middle of July can nominate one of two chosen charitable organisations who will then receive a donation from Farnell on their behalf. For every visitor to the Farnell site, Farnell will donate €1 to the chosen charity. Donations will be tracked by location and chosen charity, and results will be displayed on a real-time map.

Visitors will also be able to ‘boost’ the donation by purchasing products from the Rohde & Schwarz, ROHM and Multicomp Pro ranges. For every purchase made before the end of July, Farnell will donate an additional €1 for purchases of Multicomp Pro and ROHM products valued above €50, or €10 for purchases of Rohde & Schwarz valued €100 or more.

The charities supported by this campaign are:

COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO), powered by the UN Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation.

Plan International Ireland

Visit farnell.com/bettertomorrow and fill out the form to let Farnell donate on your behalf.

Farnell - www.farnell.com