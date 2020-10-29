Marvell buys data chip maker Inphi in $10bn deal

Following the completion of the deal, Marvell plans to reorganise to base the $40bn combined company in the US rather than Bermuda.

Through a series of acquisition over the last few years, Inphi has built a high-speed, low power data interconnect platform for cloud data centres and global networks. For example, in February it launched the first 800Gbps PAM4 electro-optics platform. This follows the $35bn proposed acqusition of Xilinx by AMD for the data centre and the $40bn proposed acquisition of Marvell-customer ARM by Nvidia.

"Our acquisition of Inphi will fuel Marvell's leadership in the cloud and extend our 5G position over the next decade," said Matt Murphy, president and CEO of Marvell. "Inphi's technologies are at the heart of cloud data center networks and they continue to extend their leadership with innovative new products, including 400G data center interconnect optical modules, which leverage their unique silicon photonics and DSP technologies. We believe that Inphi's growing presence with cloud customers will also lead to additional opportunities for Marvell's DPU and ASIC products."

"Marvell and Inphi share a vision to enable the world's data infrastructure and we have both transformed our respective businesses to benefit from the strong secular growth expected in the cloud data center and 5G wireless markets," said Ford Tamer, President and CEO of Inphi. "Combining with Marvell significantly increases our scale, accelerates our access to the next generations of process technology, and opens up new opportunities in 5G connectivity."

Inphi was founded in 2000 and has raised $70m. It acquired Cortina Systems in 2014 for the optical transport technologies, and sold its memory business to Rambus in 2016 to fund the acquisition of ClariPhy Communications. Last year Inphi and Synopsys jointly acquired eSilicon, with Inphi taking the 2.5D packaging, SerDes and custom silicon design products.

