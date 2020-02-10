Matrox to develop embedded graphics cards with Nvidia

February 10, 2020 //By Julien Happich
graphics cards
Matrox announced a collaboration with Nvidia for the development of a new range of multi-display embedded graphics cards purpose-built for high-density video walls.

Leveraging Nvidia’s industry-renowned GPU technology, Matrox will design graphics innovations powered by a custom-built Quadro embedded GPU to accelerate graphics-intensive video wall applications in commercial and 24/7 critical environments. The new series of single-slot graphics cards based on the Nvidia Quadro embedded GPUs will power up to four synchronized 4K displays per card, while OEMs, system integrators, and AV installers can combine multiple cards to drive up to 16 displays from one system. HDCP is also supported for the playback of protected content across the video wall. In addition, the robust and field-proven Matrox PowerDesk desktop management software provides users with a comprehensive set of advanced tools to easily configure and customize multi-display setups.
Matrox Graphics - www.matrox.com


Control unit is easy to program with Node-RED or in C/C++

Control unit is easy to program with Node-RED or in C/C++

New Products | Nov 13,2019
Computer-on-Module

Computer-on-Module HPC pinout specs 1.0 to be ratified

Technology News | Nov 14,2019
prototyping system

ASIC prototyping system sports quad Intel Stratix 10 GX 10M FPGAs

New Products | Nov 18,2019
Solid cases

Solid cases target Raspberry Pi 3 and Pi 4 SBCs

New Products | Nov 19,2019
storage server

HPC and storage server platforms built around AMD’s EPYC processors

New Products | Nov 19,2019
chassis

8U VPX chassis offers six 3U slots and RTM support

New Products | Nov 22,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.