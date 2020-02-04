MCUs combine 280MHz Arm Cortex-M7 core with up to 1.4Mbyte RAM

February 04, 2020 //By Julien Happich
MCUs
STMicroelectronics’ latest STM32H7A3, STM32H7B3, and STM32H7B0 Value Line microcontrollers (MCUs) combine 280MHz Arm Cortex-M7 core performance, high memory density, and power savings for future generations of smart objects.

Keeping power consumption low, and starting from economical 64-pin QFP packages, the new MCUs boost integration and real-time performance to handle advanced functionalities like rich user interfaces, natural language interaction, RF mesh networking, and Artificial intelligence (AI). Enhanced support for embedded graphics includes up to 1.4Mbyte RAM that enables cost-effective support of advanced user interfaces on display resolutions up to HVGA with 24-bit color without external SRAM. Voice and audio processing leveraging enhanced energy efficiency and increased DSP capability efficiently handles audio front-end and output generation. For applications that demand advanced connectivity, the new MCUs’ high CPU performance and Flash density handle evolving RF-communication protocols. The 4.57mm x 4.37mm wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP) option eases integration in wireless modules. For security-conscious IoT applications, state-of-the-art cyber-protection includes secure boot / Root-of-Trust and hardware cryptographic/hash accelerators. New on-the-fly decryption (OTFDEC) extends protection to code stored in external serial memories by allowing encrypted content to be decrypted in real time.

The MCUs come with embedded secure-loading services that allow users to order standard products anywhere in the world and deliver encrypted firmware to the programming partner without exposing secrets at any stage. Once the product is authenticated and securely programmed, the Root-of-Trust mechanism supports all secure firmware services including field update.

Dual power domains allow flexible power management and voltage scaling enables optimum efficiency in run and stop modes. An on-chip SMPS helps cut the Bill of Materials (BOM) and can power the MCU circuitry and external components. There is a 32µA STOP mode with SMPS active and full RAM retention, and the standby current is just 4µA.

STMicroelectronics - www.st.com/stm32h7

 


Smart-meter

Smart-meter chipset gets wireless support

New Products | Nov 12,2019
Ethernet TSN controller

Ethernet TSN controller supports high-precision motion control

New Products | Nov 21,2019
16-bit MCU

16-bit MCU targets small e-paper displays with built-in driver

New Products | Nov 26,2019
8M Nano processor

SMARC 2.0 CoM built around the i.MX 8M Nano processor

New Products | Dec 04,2019
Bluetooth 5.0

32-bit MCU delivers enhanced security for Bluetooth 5.0

New Products | Dec 04,2019
STM8

Nucleo-32 boards for the STM8 MCUs

New Products | Dec 04,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.