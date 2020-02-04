MCUs combine 280MHz Arm Cortex-M7 core with up to 1.4Mbyte RAM

Keeping power consumption low, and starting from economical 64-pin QFP packages, the new MCUs boost integration and real-time performance to handle advanced functionalities like rich user interfaces, natural language interaction, RF mesh networking, and Artificial intelligence (AI). Enhanced support for embedded graphics includes up to 1.4Mbyte RAM that enables cost-effective support of advanced user interfaces on display resolutions up to HVGA with 24-bit color without external SRAM. Voice and audio processing leveraging enhanced energy efficiency and increased DSP capability efficiently handles audio front-end and output generation. For applications that demand advanced connectivity, the new MCUs’ high CPU performance and Flash density handle evolving RF-communication protocols. The 4.57mm x 4.37mm wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP) option eases integration in wireless modules. For security-conscious IoT applications, state-of-the-art cyber-protection includes secure boot / Root-of-Trust and hardware cryptographic/hash accelerators. New on-the-fly decryption (OTFDEC) extends protection to code stored in external serial memories by allowing encrypted content to be decrypted in real time.

The MCUs come with embedded secure-loading services that allow users to order standard products anywhere in the world and deliver encrypted firmware to the programming partner without exposing secrets at any stage. Once the product is authenticated and securely programmed, the Root-of-Trust mechanism supports all secure firmware services including field update.

Dual power domains allow flexible power management and voltage scaling enables optimum efficiency in run and stop modes. An on-chip SMPS helps cut the Bill of Materials (BOM) and can power the MCU circuitry and external components. There is a 32µA STOP mode with SMPS active and full RAM retention, and the standby current is just 4µA.

