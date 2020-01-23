Measuring power supply noise rejection in oscillators

The companies will introduce and demonstrate the procedure and summarized data from Epson’s SG3225EEN low noise differential crystal oscillator measured by the R&S FSWP phase noise analyzer from Rohde & Schwarz at DesignCon 2020 being held in Santa Clara, Calif. from Jan. 28-30.

Jitter negatively impacts the bit error rate in a digital communication system. Component manufacturers generally only measure an oscillator's jitter under ideal conditions for product specifications. When applied to actual systems, jitter is often higher than the specified components' jitter due to noise sources such as power supply noise that are intentionally minimized in a laboratory environment. The lack of specifications related to external sources makes it difficult to select the best oscillator from a datasheet. Epson and Rohde & Schwarz’s paper proposes measurement techniques to quantify power supply noise's contribution to jitter using commonly available test and measurement equipment.

Epson’s SG3225EEN crystal oscillator delivers sub-100 femtosecond phase jitter performance to enable the low bit error rates required for ever-increasing data rates in today’s networking equipment. The unique combination of low phase noise, small form factor and exceptional power supply noise rejection (PSNR) helps solve signal integrity challenges in real-world systems deployed in today’s networks.

The R&S FSWP phase noise analyzer and VCO tester offers simultaneous phase noise and amplitude noise measurements, based on an innovative digital demodulation concept. Artificial power supply noise is generated and measured with the R&S RTO2000 oscilloscope. With its built-in function and arbitrary waveform generator and the dedicated power rail probes, sinusoidal power supply noise with a defined amplitude is injected to the power rails of the oscillator. The power supply induced phase noise and jitter is measured by the R&S FSWP, demonstrating the outstanding PSNR performance of the SG3225EEN crystal oscillator.

