Medtronic looks to double ventilator production in Ireland

March 20, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Medtronic has increased ventilator capacity by 40 per cent and is set to double production
Medtronic has increased ventilator production capacity by 40 per cent and is set to double production to meet demand

Ventilator production is set to double at Medtronic's site in Galway, Ireland. 

The company says it has increased production at the site by more than 40 per cent so far and is on track to more than double its capacity as long as it is supported by suppliers. 

“Medtronic recognizes the demand for ventilators in this environment has far outstripped supply,” said Bob White, executive vice president and president of the Minimally Invasive Therapies Group at Medtronic. “No single company will be able to fill the current demands of global healthcare systems. However, with all manufacturers increasing their production and through partnerships with governments, hospitals and global health organizations, Medtronic is committed to getting more ventilators into the market and to the right locations in the world to help doctors and patients dealing with COVID-19.”

It has 250 employees dedicated to ventilator manufacturing and plans to more than double that number, including transferring staff from other Medtronic sites to support the ramp up. Additional manufacturing shifts have been put in place and new manufacturing shift patterns are being introduced to bring the plant to 24/7 operation.  

The company produces high performance ventilators for both intensive care and out of hospital, long-term care facilities or home-ventilated patients. The Galway site makes the Puritan Bennett 980 (PB 980) and Puritan Bennett 840 (PB 840) high performance ventilators for critically ill patients. It is prioritizing these high risk/high needs areas for ventilator allocation on a weekly basis for global distribution through its supply chain.

Medtronic says it continues to work to meet increased global demand. Ventilator manufacturing is a complex process that relies on a skilled workforce, a global supply chain and a rigorous regulatory regime to ensure patient safety. White says the compant has identified additional opportunities to more than double itsventilator manufacturing capacity wth a strong commitment across Medtronic and its suppliers, combined with the increased staffing.

www.medtronic.com

Related ventilator articles


Researchers in the US are designing a silicon chip that can accelerate electrons to over 94 percent of the speed of light.

Particle accelerator fits in a silicon chip

Technology News | Jan 03,2020
accelerator

Researchers demonstrate silicon-based particle accelerator

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
pressure sensor

Soft pressure sensor is promising for health monitoring

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
NIR LEDs

Perovskite-based flexible NIR LEDs scales up to large areas

Technology News | Jan 09,2020
Flexible electronic

Flexible electronic “Tattoo” as a dual-signal heart-monitor

Technology News | Jan 13,2020
DNA synthesis

Evonetix partners with imec on MEMS-based DNA synthesis platform

Technology News | Jan 13,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.