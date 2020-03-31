Medtronic releases full design files for portable ventilator

The PB560 portable ventilator provides up to 11 hours of operation. The files for the Medtronic PB560 – Release 1.0 (.zip) include the electrical schematics, manuals, manufacturing documents, requirements documents and a permissive license.

“We invite manufacturers, engineers, and other innovators to use these files as inspiration for their own innovations,” said the company.

The company says the files may be used subject to the terms of a license agreement specifically within the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, which raises the question of how any derivatives of the design can be used later on.

While Medtronic is providing these assets free of charge for third-party development according to its terms and conditions, it says it does not assume any liability or responsibility for their use or application. This is of course a key issue for any developer of medical equipment.

The company is also ramping up ventilator production at its site in Galway, Ireland, to provide systems for hospitals around the world.

www.medtronic.com/us-en/e/open-files/thank-you.html

