Memory created from single atom

December 04, 2020 //By Peter Clarke
World's smallest memory created by Texas researchers
A memory device controlled by a single atom has been proposed by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin.

The single atom memory uses switching in an atomic monolayer of molybdenum disulphide (MoS2). Atomistic imaging and spectroscopy revealed that dropping a metal atom into a sulfur vacancy in the sheet results in a non-volatile change in the resistance.

The publication builds on earlier work by the research team. Two years ago Deji Akinwande, professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, coined the term Atomrister to describe a non-volatile memory based on an atomic monolayer of MoS2. The team has now reduced the planar area to that of single-defect in the monolayer – about 1 square nanometer – creating the smallest memory yet.

"When a single additional metal atom goes into that nanoscale hole and fills it, it confers some of its conductivity into the material, and this leads to a change or memory effect," said Professor Akinwande.

The researchers estimate the technology could yield a memory density of about 25Tbits per square centimeter. That is 100 times higher memory density per layer compared with commercially available flash memory devices.

That said, it is possible to get memories with approaching 200 layers and capabilities will go beyond that in 2021.

Related links and articles:

www.utexas.edu

Observation of single-defect memristor in an MoS 2 atomic sheet

News articles:

Other articles on eeNews Europe 

 


E-peas' PMIC harvests energy by induction

E-peas' PMIC harvests energy by induction

Technology News | Sep 05,2020
Electronics Goes Green Conference 2020

Apple and Philips share sustainability plans

Business News | Sep 06,2020
E-peas' PMIC harvests energy by induction

PMIC manages induction for energy harvesting

Technology News | Sep 07,2020
Intel launches Tiger Lake chip on SuperFin 10nm process

Tiger Lake chip launches SuperFin 10nm process

Technology News | Sep 07,2020
Semicon Europa follows Electronica in going virtual

Semicon Europa goes virtual

Business News | Sep 07,2020
US considers targeting SMIC with trade embargo

US looks to add SMIC to trade embargo

Business News | Sep 07,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.