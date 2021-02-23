In memory of Julien Happich

“Julien has been an outstanding editor during his entire career, initially working at EPN and joining European Business Press in September 2009 on his return from a South America bicycle round trip (about 20,000km) with his wife Marta. Julien had a passion for cycling and was a fan of trial cycling,” said Andre Rousselot, publisher of eeNews Europe. "Julien was instrumental in helping create our websites back in 2009 when our publishing group became independent from UBM and had to craft our own independent sites, and he constantly brought new ideas to benefit and grow our international audience online and in print," he said.

Julien will be deeply missed and our thoughts are with his wife and two young children.