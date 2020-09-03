Mercedes opens key climate-neutral 5G factory

September 03, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
The €730m, 5G-connected Factory 56 is the blueprint for future Mercedes plants as part of Industry 4.0

Taking two and a half years and €730m to build, Mercedes-Benz has opened its showcase Industry 4.0 factory.

Factory 56 at Sindelfingen is powered by 12,000 solar panels and 1.4MWh of second hand Mercedes batteries. Over 400 automated guided vehicles (AGVs) operate across the plant, controlled via a wireless LAN and private 5G network.

The plant is flexible enough to make traditional, hybrid and fully electric version of Mercedes vehicles, starting with the new S-Class and moving to the all electric EQS on the same lines. The concept of Factory 56 will be gradually transferred to all Mercedes-Benz car plants around the world as a blueprint says the company.

“In Factory 56 we have succeeded in combining flexibility, efficiency, digitalization and sustainability. This benefits the people who work here, our production site in Sindelfingen, our company and, of course, our customers. Factory 56 thus sets the direction for the future of automobile production at Mercedes-Benz: resource-friendly, connected and flexible. Because we consider the transformation of our industry to be a holistic task that includes products as well as the entire value chain,” said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG.

“Factory 56 is not only a milestone in Daimler’s corporate history, but also an important commitment to Baden-Württemberg as a location for the mobility industry. The factory stands for state-of-the-art standards – both in production and in products. Digitization and decarbonization are top priorities. Probably no other product stands for this as much as the all-electric EQS, which will be produced here,” said Winfried Kretschmann, Minister President of Baden-Württemberg.

Two production lines, called TecLines, are designed to avoid fixed points in the assembly process, improving the flexibility of the entire factory. They bring together all the complex plant technologies at one point to simplify the integration of new models.

