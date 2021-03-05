Merck restructures US electronics materials business

March 05, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
EMD Performance Materials changes name to EMD Electronics, moves California R&D centre

The US electronics materials subsidiary of German giant Merck has restructured its US electronic materials business, integrating recent acquisitions and consolidating sites under a new name.

EMD Performance Materials is changing its name to EMD Electronics and combining its R&D sites into one San Jose. This follows a $22m investment in its plant in Tempe, Arizona.

Merck’s Electronics business employs more than 7,400 staff globally across 29 sites with a third in the US, with plans for continued growth in planarization and thin films organizations following recent investments.

EMD Electronics is relocating its Silicon Valley Innovation Hub from Menlo Park to Intermolecular’s San Jose facilities to collaborate with startups. It has also launched a program for early-stage and growth companies in displays, semiconductor materials, neuromorphic computing, AI enabled materials development and smart manufacturing. The EvoNexus MarketLink Program closes on March 12.  

The $22 million investment at the EMD Electronics site in Tempe, Arizona for its R&D and production for semiconductor materials to purchase a building it was previously leasing.

“Our name change and investment in these centres demonstrate our commitment to continued innovation in electronics and supporting US customers’ requirements for capitalizing on growing opportunities driven by digital transformations and data-driven electronics,” said Jeff White, President of EMD Electronics.

“Our customers are working on cutting-edge technologies and products that range from better immersive displays and surfaces in cars and consumer electronics to how to move neuromorphic and quantum computing to the next level. Our combined expertise and portfolio in display and surface innovations, semiconductor materials and the safe delivery and storage of speciality chemicals and gases will enable new discoveries and novel products not even imagined yet.”

Merck’s Electronics business sector is involved in activity across 5G, Big Data, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, or the Internet of Things. Its patterning, deposition and spin-on dielectrics materials are used for 3D NAND memories and its materials are used in OLED displays, liquid crystals for electronic steerable antennas and


