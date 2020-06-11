Metasurface lens is 1000 times thinner and lighter

Researchers at Chalmers University in Sweden have developed a technique to build an ultra-thin metasurface lens and other optical components using standard photoresist from chip making.

The technique exposes the metasurface of nanostructures in the resist using electron beam lithography (EBL), dramatically cutting the processing time and cost as well as reduces safety hazards compared to other nanotech processes. This reduces the fabrication process to a single lithography step and removes any subsequent need for material deposition, lift-off or etching. This allows lenses that are a thousand times thinner than glass to be built on a flat, flexible plastic substrate.

"We put a thin layer of this plastic on a glass plate and using electron-beam lithography we can draw detailed patterns in the plastic film, which after development will form the metasurface. The resulting device can focus light just like a normal camera lens, but it is thousands of times thinner - and can be flexible too," said Daniel Andrén, a PhD student at the Department of Physics at Chalmers and first author of the scientific article published in ACS Photonics.

The team has built a positive lenses with a diameter of 1cm, gratings with anomalous reflections, and cylindrical metalenses on flexible plastic substrates using the technique.

Building the large 1cm lens was possible by using high EBL writing speeds, partly by the use of a large beam current and partly by the relatively high sensitivity of the ma-N 2410 resist, which can be exposed with low doses. Even shorter writing speed could be achieved with other resists that are up to 100 times more sensitive (such as the UV–N series).

The design stage requires files of sizes larger than 50 GB potentially poses some memory limitations for designing larger metasurfaces, but this could be avoided by clever design and processing algorithms already used for large-scale metasurfaces.

The advantages of using the resist methodology go beyond simplicity and scalability. In particular, the method can be adapted to