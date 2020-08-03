Meyer Burger secures site for European solar cell production

Solar cell equipment maker Meyer Burger has secured the production sites for solar cells and panels in Germany.

The purchase of the Freiburg site of Solarworld Industries in Saxony for €12m includes buildings with a total area of 33,000 square meters, patents and trademark rights.

At the same time, the rental agreement for the buildings of the former solar cell manufacturer Sovello with areas of 27,000 square meters in Bitterfeld-Wolfen (Saxony-Anhalt) was also signed.

Meyer Burger has raised $165m from investors to move into manufacturing and sales of solar cells and panels using its SmartWire technology. It plans to start production in the first half of 2021 with 400 MW solar cells and 400 MW solar modules as well as further growth at the locations.

The approval of the creditors' meeting of Solarworld Industries GmbH for the sale of the buildings and production facilities in Freiberg and the building in Bitterfeld-Wolfen enables Meyer Burger Meyer to convert the existing infrastructure and to set up its latest production machines to manufacture highly efficient solar cells with the proprietary heterojunction technology. In addition, Meyer Burger will acquire an existing logistics and distribution centre at the same location.

The lease agreement for the buildings in Freiberg takes effect immediately, as SolarWorld INdustrial GmbH has been in administration since March 2018 and the site closed in September 2018.

