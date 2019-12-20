Meyer Burger sells Dutch industrial inkjet business

Meyer Burger Technology has sold its inkjet printing technology subsidiary in Einhoven to a German company.

The PiXDRO business employs 30 people who will transfer to Süss MicroTec by the end of February as part of the as part of the $5m deal. This is part of the recovery plan by Swiss-based Meyer Burger to focus on manufacturing equipment for solar panels.

The Technology and Product Centre in Eindhoven develops and manufactures inkjet technology for the electronics and semiconductor industries

"With this divestment an optimal solution has been achieved for all parties. As part of Süss MicroTec, the PiXDRO technology has good prospects for growth," said Hans Brändle, CEO of Meyer Burger. "This transaction is a further step in Meyer Burger's focus on a strategic PV business with our successful Heterojunction / SmartWire technologies as well as on promising next generation cell technologies," he added.

Süss MicroTec is headquartered in Garching near Munich and makes process equipment for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets such as 3D integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED production.

As the CEO of Süss MicroTec, Dr. Franz Richter, is also a member of the Board of Directors of Meyer Burger he was not involved in the transaction which was handle dby an independant consultancy company. .

Brändle says Meyer Burger will continue to purchase certain products and services from its former subsidiary in the future.

