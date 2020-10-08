Microchip adds non-volatile memory to 12bit DAC

October 08, 2020 //By Peter Clarke
12bit DAC includes non-volatile memory
Microchip's MCP47/48FxBx8 12bit digital-to-analog converter DAC includes nonvolatile memory to hold configuration data.

Microchip (Chandler Ariz.) has introduced a 12bit digital-to-analog converter DAC that includes nonvolatile memory to hold configuration data.

The MCP47/48FxBx8 octal output 12bit DAC also integrates a voltage reference to eliminate processor overhead during power up. At power-up, all eight channels are then configured to the pre-defined state without burdening the system processor with this overhead.

The devices have an operating voltage range of 1.8V to 5.5V and provide power-on/brown-out reset protection with a settling time of 5 microseconds and operate in the extended temperature range (-40 °C to +125 °C) required for industrial and automotive applications.

In addition, the device family offers both SPI and I2C serial interfaces to provide the designer with the most flexibility for device communications.

The MCP47/48FxBx8 family of DACs is available for volume orders. The family includes 8-, 10- and 12-bit resolution devices in a 20-lead VQFN 5 x 5 mm package and a 20-lead TSSOP package. Pricing starts at $2.47 each, in 5,000-unit volumes.

