mikroBUS-compatible board enables wired IoT with Free Topology

The plug-and-play FT Click provides a universally accepted interface via a mikroBUS socket to nearly any embedded IoT ecosystem so that engineers, developers, and makers can readily prototype thousands of different IoT applications.

FT Click enables developers to evaluate the flexibility and capabilities of Adesto’s FT 6050 SoC, which is designed to modernize and simplify sensor, automation and control networks by using multi-drop twisted pair wiring. The FT 6050 is based on Free Topology (FT), Adesto’s highly robust communication technology that is widely used to connect ‘things’ in industrial environments including buildings, machines, and cities. The flexibility of FT wiring frees the installer from the need to adhere to a strict set of wiring rules, thus reducing the time and expenses of device installation. It also simplifies network expansion by eliminating restrictions on wire routing, splicing, and device placement.

To eliminate any learning curve, Adesto is providing sample applications that run on popular development boards and use the open source Node-RED programming tools. Example applications include building management systems/room control, energy monitoring, industrial automation/robotics as well as lighting.

FT Click boards are software compatible with popular tools chains and development boards through downloadable libraries available for Free RTOS, Arduino, Raspberry Pi and STM32Cube. For more complex control and automation networks, it also supports LON and BACnet communications protocols. FT Click is compatible with major cloud solutions such as IBM Watson IoT and Microsoft Azure Sphere through Adesto’s networking and edge server products.

MikroElektronika - www.mikroe.com

Adesto - www.adestotech.com