Milrem expands robot UGV development with centres across Europe

Milrem Robotics in Estonia is expanding to support new projects for its robotic autonomous systems for a pan-European standard system and robot foresters. New centres in the Netherlands and Finland will boost software development in particular.

The expansion is fuelled by two main reasons: shifting its focus more on software development due to leading more complex system integration projects and recently receiving two European Union grants for robot developments.

The company is hiring leading engineers, especially in software development. Currently, up to 30 new engineers are needed, however, during next year, the company aims to hire altogether 50 new employees.

In addition to EU projects, Milrem Robotics is establishing competence centres for robotics and unmanned system development. In addition to a well-established subsidiary in Sweden, another was created in Finland and plans are underway to expand to the Netherlands, where the company’s key customer – The Royal Netherlands Army – is located.

“In Milrem Robotics, engineers get the chance to develop world-class technology solutions and lead the implementation of those solutions in Europe,” said Siim Nõmme, Chief Technology Officer at Milrem Robotics. “Although we already have a strong team, we need to grow and bring new talent into the company,” he said.

The company is leading a €30.6m project from the European Commission’s European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP) to develop a European standardized unmanned ground system (UGS).

The iMUGS aims to develop a modular and scalable architecture for hybrid manned-unmanned systems will be developed to standardize a European wide ecosystem for aerial and ground platforms, command, control and communication equipment, sensors, payloads, and algorithms.

In addition to iMUGS the company recently signed an agreement with the University of Tartu in Estonia to develop autonomous off-road mobility for unmanned vehicles as part of another EU project.

The commercial project is aimed specifically at helping forest regeneration using robot foresters. This will provide efficient detection and mitigation of natural obstacles found in