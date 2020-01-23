Minew’s new MS88SF2 multi-protocol module at Rutronik UK

January 23, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Rutronik
Minew’s new MS88SF2 multi-protocol module is based on the SoC (System-on-Chip) nRF52840, Nordic’s most powerful short-range wireless microcontroller.

It can be operated with the wireless protocols Bluetooth 5.0, ZigBee 3.0, Thread and ANT, as well as with proprietary 2.4GHz stacks. Now available at Rutronik UK, the 23.2x17.4x2mm module contains all necessary components from radio to different antennas (PCB & ceramic) and the antenna-matching network or a U.FL/IPEX antenna plug for external antenna connection. Its metal cover ensures protection against unwanted radiation and electromagnetic waves. Thanks to its ARM Cortex-M4F processor with a core speed of 64MHz the powerful microcontroller offers sufficient computing power for highly complex algorithms and also for floating-point calculations (due to the coprocessor). The 1MB flash memory cannot only hold several radio stacks but also larger customer applications and it offers enough space for data logger tasks. The MS88SF2 is already CE, FCC, IC, TELEC and BQB certified. With its attractive pricing the module lowers the costs of building network nodes in applications such as cycling computers, heart rate and blood pressure monitoring, blood glucose meters, scales, thermometers, mobile accessories, sports and fitness sensors, remote controls and toys, key fobs and wrist bands, 3D glasses and gaming controllers.
Rutronik - www.rutronik.com


