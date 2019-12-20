Miniature coaxial rotary joint operates in the DC to 40GHz range

December 20, 2019 //By Julien Happich
rotary joint
Microwave and RF component manufacturer Link Microtek has introduced a new miniature single-channel coaxial rotary joint that features a wide operating frequency range of DC to 40GHz, making it suited to a variety of test applications.

The device is well suited for EMC evaluation of 5G systems as well as performance assessment of antennas for say radar systems at the lower-frequency end and Ka-band satellite communications systems at the higher end. The AMCORJ-WB2 rotary joint is of a sliding-contact design, which provides the inherent advantages of low insertion loss and good VSWR performance over a wide frequency range. Maximum insertion loss for the device is specified as 1dB, while maximum VSWR is 1.8:1. Measuring just 33.7x30.0mm, this tiny rotary joint incorporates 50-ohm impedance 2.92mm (K-type) female connectors and weighs only 43.7g. It offers a long, reliable life, having been tested to over one million rotations at 50rpm. It features a robust stainless-steel construction with a passivated finish and has an operating temperature range of -20 to 70ºC.

Link Microtek - www.linkmicrotek.com


