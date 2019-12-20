Miniature coaxial rotary joint operates in the DC to 40GHz range

The device is well suited for EMC evaluation of 5G systems as well as performance assessment of antennas for say radar systems at the lower-frequency end and Ka-band satellite communications systems at the higher end. The AMCORJ-WB2 rotary joint is of a sliding-contact design, which provides the inherent advantages of low insertion loss and good VSWR performance over a wide frequency range. Maximum insertion loss for the device is specified as 1dB, while maximum VSWR is 1.8:1. Measuring just 33.7x30.0mm, this tiny rotary joint incorporates 50-ohm impedance 2.92mm (K-type) female connectors and weighs only 43.7g. It offers a long, reliable life, having been tested to over one million rotations at 50rpm. It features a robust stainless-steel construction with a passivated finish and has an operating temperature range of -20 to 70ºC.

Link Microtek - www.linkmicrotek.com