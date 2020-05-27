MIPI 2:1 Switch offers cost-effective support for multi-camera devices

The PI3WVR626 provides 2-to-1 multiplexing via three differential channels, each able to switch high speed (HS) and low power (LP) MIPI signals. The device supports D-PHY through two data lanes and a clock lane, along with two lanes for C-PHY.

Each channel is switched using low on-resistance single-pole double-throw (SPDT) switches, which ensures low insertion loss with a break-before-make operation. The high bandwidth of 4.5GHz, coupled with low channel-to-channel skew and minimal crosstalk, means that data rates of 2.5Gsps for C-PHY operation and 3Gbps for D-PHY data can be supported. The PI3WVR626 can operate from a supply voltage of between 1.5V and 3.6V. The PI3WVR626 is offered in the X1-QFN2525-24 package.

