October 23, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
MIPI switch measures 1.7 x 2.4mm
The PI3WVR628 3-lane 2:1 switch from Diodes measures 1.7mm x 2.4mm x 0.5mm and supports high speed (HS) and low power (LP) MIPI standard connections for image sensors

Diodes has launched a tiny switch for handling three lanes of MIPI standard feed from embedded cameras.

The PI3WVR628 3-lane 2:1 switch measures 1.7mm x 2.4mm x 0.5mm and supports high speed (HS) and low power (LP) connections to CSI/DSI, D-PHY and C-PHY modules. The small footprint means the device is suitable for any design that integrates multiple camera modules, such as smart phones, tablets and laptops, as well as displays.

As consumer device manufacturers continue to integrate more camera modules the need for multiplexers designed to work with MIPI modules is increasing, while the available PCB space remains limited. The switch integrates six single-pole double-throw (SPDT) switches with a bandwidth of 6GHz to control three lanes, organized as two data lanes and one clock lane for D-PHY modules and two lanes for C-PHY modules. It also features select and output enable inputs with integrated control logic.

The PI3WVR628 supports data rates of up to 3.5Gsps for C-PHY compliant modules and 4.5Gbps for D-PHY compliant modules. The ability to support both formats provides design flexibility, allowing manufacturers to benefit from the PI3WVR628's small profile when using either interface.

It operates from a supply of between 1.5V and 3.6V with a quiescent current of 11μA (typical), falling to a maximum of 1μA when in high-impedance mode.

The PI3WVR628 is available now in the 24-X1-LGA2417-24 (XB) package priced at $0.49 each in 5,000 piece quantities.

www.Diodes.com

