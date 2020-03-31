Mobile graphics teaching course for 2020

The 2020 Edition now includes support for OpenGL ES 2.0 and 3.2, and Vulkan, as well as new hardware platforms such as the Chromebook and BeagleBone Black.

“Designing graphics for mobile devices is challenging but essential, as more and content is consumed through smartphones and tablets. Students must understand the complexities of working with mobile technologies, from coping with multiple resolutions and relative pixel sizes through to using a fluid layout”, says author, Darren McKie, lecturer and fellow of the Higher Education Academy, Department of Computer Science and Technology at The University of Hull.

“The IUP’s 2020 Edition contains everything a teacher needs to give a high-quality, hands-on course in graphics from a mobile perspective. Even sample exam questions are included. Plus, the support for the BeagleBone Black board, which costs around £40 ($50), means the learning is even more accessible to students – they could buy the board and do the course at home”, MacKie added.

The exercises in the 2020 Edition have been expanded to enable students to develop their knowledge on a range of hardware, such as PC, Android and the BeagleBone embedded device. The exercises use the latest Imagination PowerVR SDK, which contains many helpful utilities; for example, it allows for graphics code to be developed outside of an application and to emulate mobile devices on a PC.