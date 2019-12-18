In-mold electronics go into production

IME combines all of the benefits of in-mold decorating with printed, conductive inks, creating a unique solution to user experiences. Watlow, a global supplier of industrial electric thermal solutions, has successfully applied DuraTech's IME technology to the design and production of their new industrial controller, the Watlow PM Plus.

The Watlow PM Plus features an enhanced interface for easier programming and readability with a smooth touch keypad, replacing legacy rubber buttons. The PM Plus reduces the complexity at the front of the control while eliminating the dependency of cables when configuring the product.

"DuraTech is proud to help Watlow become an early adopter of in-mold electronics. DuraTech is one of the first companies worldwide in production of this exciting new technology that embeds the circuits between layers of plastic to protect them from the environment, reduce weight and size while improving reliability. The form, fit and function requirements of Watlow's controller made IME a perfect solution", said Paul Hatlem, DuraTech's Sales Manager.

