MOSFET driver supports CCM, DCM, and QR operation

Delivered in the SOT26 Type CJ package, the APR348 is capable of driving the external MOSFET in both high-side and low-side secondary-side synchronous-rectifier configurations. This flexible and efficient device supports secondary-side output voltages up to 20V in continuous conduction mode (CCM), discontinuous conduction mode (DCM), and quasi-resonant (QR) flyback modes. These options give development teams total freedom over how they implement synchronous rectification. A key design feature of the APR348 is fast turn-on and turn-off times, which reduces power loss and ensures safe operation when in CCM mode. The device also features a blanking period to set the minimum turn-on period for the MOSFET; this significantly improves performance by limiting the impact of voltage ringing.

The APR348 also features a light load (LL) mode, which uses an internal timer to skip cycles when there is no load or only a light load detected at the output. This design delivers lower standby power at no load. In addition, high-side switching does not require an additional transformer winding, further minimizing the bill of materials cost.

Diodes - www.diodes.com