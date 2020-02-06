MOSFET driver supports CCM, DCM, and QR operation

February 06, 2020 //By Julien Happich
MOSFET driver
Diodes Incorporated has released a secondary-side, multi-mode synchronous rectification MOSFET driver, APR348, designed for AC-DC rectification circuits in general consumer applications.

Delivered in the SOT26 Type CJ package, the APR348 is capable of driving the external MOSFET in both high-side and low-side secondary-side synchronous-rectifier configurations. This flexible and efficient device supports secondary-side output voltages up to 20V in continuous conduction mode (CCM), discontinuous conduction mode (DCM), and quasi-resonant (QR) flyback modes. These options give development teams total freedom over how they implement synchronous rectification. A key design feature of the APR348 is fast turn-on and turn-off times, which reduces power loss and ensures safe operation when in CCM mode. The device also features a blanking period to set the minimum turn-on period for the MOSFET; this significantly improves performance by limiting the impact of voltage ringing.

The APR348 also features a light load (LL) mode, which uses an internal timer to skip cycles when there is no load or only a light load detected at the output. This design delivers lower standby power at no load. In addition, high-side switching does not require an additional transformer winding, further minimizing the bill of materials cost.

Diodes - www.diodes.com


Left to right: Michael Sen Co-CEO of the Gas and Power Operating Company Designated CEO of Siemens Energy, Ralf P. Thomas CFO and Joe Kaeser President and CEO of Siemens

Siemens sees restructuring start to pay off

Business News | Nov 08,2019
AI chip startup taps two UK design teams

AI chip startup taps two UK design teams

Business News | Nov 12,2019
fan driver

BLDC fan driver lowers data centre energy use

New Products | Nov 12,2019
Heat sinks

Heat sinks target high powered devices

New Products | Nov 13,2019
harmonics

The electrical industrial steeplechase

Feature Articles | Nov 13,2019
transformer

Automotive transformer isolated to 6000 VDC

New Products | Nov 18,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.