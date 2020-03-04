MoSys strikes global distribution agreement with Digi-Key

March 04, 2020 //By Julien Happich
MoSys
MoSys has signed an agreement with electronic components distributor Digi-Key Electronics to have its Bandwidth Accelerator Engine memory solutions sold on a global basis.

MoSys portfolio of products includes the MSR622AJC288-12, MSR820AJC288-12, MSR630AGC-1512 and MSR830AGC-1512 which are a part of MoSys Accelerator memory solutions focused on providing 512Mb or 1Gb of memory capacity, which is the same speed and memory capacity as 4-8 high speed QDR or Sync SRAMs with a single device at a lower cost. Those eliminate bottlenecks to deliver speed and intelligence for applications ranging from line cards, NICs to data acquisition, video and test systems. MoSys solutions work with any high-speed FPGA to improve performance while reducing system level power, board real estate, pin count and time to market.

Digi-Key Electronics - www.digikey.com


