Mounting device for fast final assembly

The device holds the housing panels of the electronics housings in position, allowing the assembled printed circuit boards to be inserted easily. This enables even easier and faster final assembly of the electronic devices.

Users benefit from the significantly shorter installation time, especially when processing larger volumes. The mechanical design featuring robust stainless steel guide rails ensures the high stability and durability of the mounting device. In addition, magnetic mounts enable the device to be easily converted to other ICS sizes.

