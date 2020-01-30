MPSoC module has 38.4GByte/s memory bandwidth

To achieve the highest possible memory bandwidth up to 38.4 GByte/s, the module is equipped with two memory banks: a 64-bit wide DDR4 SDRAM (up to 4 GBytes) connected to the PL and a 72-bit DDR4 ECC SDRAM (up to 8 GBytes) connected to the PS. In order to transport the data to be processed into and out of the module as quickly as possible, 20 multi-gigabit transceivers with a data transmission rate of up to 15 Gbit/s each are available. In addition to the usual standard interfaces such as two Gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.0 ports, dedicated interfaces like DisplayPort, SATA, as well as SGMII are available on the 74×54mm board. The Mercury+ XU9 is also populated with a 16 GByte eMMC and a 64 MByte QSPI Flash. Both the processing system and the FPGA matrix have PCIe connections. Enclustra also offers a comprehensive ecosystem for the XU9, offering all required hardware, software and support materials.

Enclustra GmbH - www.enclustra.com