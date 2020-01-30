MPSoC module has 38.4GByte/s memory bandwidth

January 30, 2020 //By Julien Happich
MPSoC
Based on the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, Enclustra’s Mercury+ XU9 combines 6 ARM cores, a Mali-400MP2 GPU (EV variant), up to 12 GByte DDR4 SDRAM, numerous standard interfaces, 192 user I/Os and up to 504,000 LUT4 equivalents.

To achieve the highest possible memory bandwidth up to 38.4 GByte/s, the module is equipped with two memory banks: a 64-bit wide DDR4 SDRAM (up to 4 GBytes) connected to the PL and a 72-bit DDR4 ECC SDRAM (up to 8 GBytes) connected to the PS. In order to transport the data to be processed into and out of the module as quickly as possible, 20 multi-gigabit transceivers with a data transmission rate of up to 15 Gbit/s each are available. In addition to the usual standard interfaces such as two Gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.0 ports, dedicated interfaces like DisplayPort, SATA, as well as SGMII are available on the 74×54mm board. The Mercury+ XU9 is also populated with a 16 GByte eMMC and a 64 MByte QSPI Flash. Both the processing system and the FPGA matrix have PCIe connections. Enclustra also offers a comprehensive ecosystem for the XU9, offering all required hardware, software and support materials.

Enclustra GmbH - www.enclustra.com


panel PC

Box and panel PCs target industrial applications

New Products | Nov 04,2019
European Processor

European Processor Initiative: roadmap update

Technology News | Nov 04,2019
Bluetooth LE SoC

Bluetooth LE SoC is only 2.0x1.7mm

New Products | Nov 04,2019
development board

F-RAM development board in stock at RS Components

New Products | Nov 05,2019
industrial AI

Syslogic and Nvidia partner on industrial AI

Business News | Nov 05,2019
IP protection

Native applications get IP protection

New Products | Nov 06,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.