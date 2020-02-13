MT8870A upgrades cut LTE test time and investment

February 13, 2020 //By Julien Happich
LTE test
Anritsu Corporation has announced two new software options for its Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A to measure RF characteristics of 3GPP-compliant LTE-V2X (PC5) devices.

The new software options are LTE-V2X Tx Measurement MX887068A and LTE-V2X Waveforms MV887068A and are said to offer the industry's fastest, fully automatic, non-signaling based LTE-V2X TRx tests. Customers already using the MT8870A can extend its functionality simply by installing the software, with no need to invest in new equipment.

With four TRX measurement modules installed in the MT8870A, four DUTs (devices under test) can be connected and measured simultaneously. Different wireless systems can also be measured in parallel, cutting measurement time and the space taken up by test equipment.

The new software expands the capabilities of the Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A, which is designed for mass-production test of multi-standard wireless systems. In addition to LTE-V2X and IEEE 802.11p(DSRC) for automotive solutions, the test set also supports the latest 5G sub-6 GHz, LTE, NB-IoT, Cat-M, WLAN and Bluetooth standards.

Anritsu Corporation - www.anritsu.com


