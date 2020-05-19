Multi-sensor IoT modules deliver intelligence at the edge

May 19, 2020 //By Julien Happich
IoT modules
Arrow Electronics, Panasonic Industry, and STMicroelectronics have introduced a low-power wireless multi-sensor edge-intelligence solution for smart factory, smart home, and smart life applications.

The IoT Solution Module combines Arrow’s engineering and global distribution capabilities with Panasonic Industry’s IoT modules based on the ST BlueTile (STEVAL-BCN002V1B) multi-sensor development kit. This combination enables customers to test their ideas easily and bring new IoT products to the market faster. The IoT Solution Module features ST’s latest BlueNRG Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.0 system-on-chip (SoC) paired with numerous inertial, environmental, and audio sensors. The onboard sensors enable the cost-effective delivery of a broad range of compact and valuable IoT applications for smart factory, smart home and smart life scenarios.

Comprehensive services and validation processes enable a reduced BOM that combines an accelerometer and gyroscope with Time-of-Flight, pressure, and humidity sensors in an efficient low-power design with Bluetooth communications. This combination enables OEM customers to dramatically slash time-to-market and reduce design expense and complexity using certified modules.

Arrow Electronics - fiveyearsout.com

Panasonic Industry Europe - https://industry.panasonic.eu

STMicroelectronics - www.st.com


