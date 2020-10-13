Multicore GPU aims at 3nm for data centre designs

Imagination Technologies has developed a new series of multicore graphics processor unit (GPU) aimed at the data centre.

The B Series GPU IP cores based on the PowerVR tile rendering architecture and provide higher performance than the A Series launched in December and can be grouped in clusters of four GPUs. The scalable GPU design delivers up to 6 TFLOPS of compute, with a reduction of up to 30 percent in power over the A-series by using optimised voltage and frequency domains across the core to provide up to 2.5x the fill rate than competing IP cores. These are being used with designs on current 7nm and 5nm process technologies with 3nm chip designs in evaluation.

The BXT uses a controller core in each GPU that can all act as a primary, while the BXE series uses one controller to manage three secondary GPUs. These can be implemented on a single chip or as chiplets that can be combined for different products.

“We are engaged from 7nm down so there is active work on 7, 5 and 3nm,” said Kristoph Beets, Senior Director of Technical Product Management at Imagination. “A lot of customers are excited about the process nodes and chiplets are an interesting approach – the main cost is to create the die and the challenge is how they are coupled together,” he said.

Imagination uses several different controller architectures to link the cores, with 33 different multicore options.

“With the B-series multicore we can put multiple instances of a GPU down and connect them with a light interface for up to four times the performance, so its quite a big step,” said Andrew Girdler, product manager at Imagination. “We have paired that with the power efficiency that gives a 30 percent improvement in same process node over the A series.”

“The de-centralised design with four repeated cores means you don’t have to worry about tightly coupling