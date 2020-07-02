Multicore interference mitigation extended to Arm Cortex-A72

As part of the INTEGRITY-178 Time-Variant Unified Multi-Processing (tuMP) RTOS, the Bandwidth Allocation and Monitoring (BAM) functionality enables software architects to allocate and enforce bandwidth limits to shared resources for each processor core. By guaranteeing access to shared resources based on application requirements or assurance level, BAM effectively mitigates multicore interference and minimizes multicore worst-case execution time (WCET).

Multicore interference occurs when multiple processor cores attempt to access the same shared resource, such as memory, shared cache, I/O, or the on-chip interconnect.

The BAM interference mitigation functionality monitors and strictly enforces the use of the shared resources as defined by the system integrator. When coupled with Green Hills Software’s multicore SoC-specific WCET utility libraries, BAM ensures that critical partitions meet their required deadlines while enabling other lower criticality partitions to execute on other cores simultaneously with no impact on the critical applications. This remains true even as the other partitions are modified or as new partitions are introduced into the system.