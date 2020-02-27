Multiprotocol SoC nRF52833 development kit in distribution

For developments based on the nRF52833 there is also a flexible single-board Development Kit (DK). With a wide range of protocols, an extended temperature range of -40 to 105°C, 512KB flash and 128KB RAM memory and a powerful 64MHz Arm Cortex-M4F processor, the nRF52833 SoC is very versatile. Thanks to its Bluetooth 5.1 capable radio the ultra-low power SoC supports direction finding. In addition, it includes various analogue and digital interfaces. Full-speed 12Mbps USB, high-speed 32MHz SPI and up to +8dBm output power make the nRF52833 a high-end member of the nRF52 series.

The DK allows access to all I/O and interfaces via connectors, four LEDs and four buttons are user-programmable. Hardware compatibility with the Arduino Uno Revision 3 standard makes it easy to use third-party shields. The kit has an integrated PCB antenna and a connector for the included external NFC antenna. Thanks to the built-in Segger J-Link debugger it allows programming and debugging both the on-board and external SoC through the debug out header. The DK supports Segger Embedded Studio, Keil, IAR and GCC IDEs and toolchains.

Rutronik - www.rutronik.com