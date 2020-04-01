Multipurpose enclosures with integral PCB slots and lids

All except one model have internal PCB slots (ribs) to retain printed circuit boards securely. The lids are securely held with M3.5 countersunk screws into brass inserts for a neat finish. This professional-looking series can easily be punched or drilled to suit individual applications. Eight different models are available in the MB Series with different wall thicknesses, from the MB1 measuring 79x61mm with a height of 40mm (1.5mm thick) to the larger MB6 (220x150x64mm with a nominal wall thickness of 3mm and no internal ribs and the 150x80x50mm MB8 with a wall thickness of 2.5mm. Available in black, white or light grey as standard, all except MB4, MB6 and MB7 have a polished finish, the others being matt.

