Murata and Google team to develop ultrasmall AI module

April 02, 2020 //By Julien Happich
AI module
Murata says it has created the world’s smallest artificial intelligence (AI) module in partnership with Google, the Coral Accelerator Module.

The custom designed module packages Google’s Edge TPU ASIC within a miniaturized footprint. The solution overcomes some of the most pressing challenges in implementing AI solutions by delivering superior noise suppression and simplifying printed circuit board design in a smaller footprint. The result of this collaboration is a solution that speeds up the algorithmic calculations required to execute AI.
The goal of Coral is to enable AI applications running at the device level to quickly move from prototype to production. Coral provides the complete toolkit of hardware components, software tools, and pre-compiled models for building devices with local AI. The AI module is an integral part of the fully integrated Coral platform, which can be implemented in a myriad of applications across numerous industries.
Murata worked closely with Coral to ensure that the AI module helped enable the flexibility, scalability, and compatibility for integration into applications deploying the Coral technology. Toward this end, Murata leveraged its global resources and decades of R&D in the areas of high-density design and component integration. The Coral Accelerator Module will be available for sale in early 2020 through the Coral website.

Coral intelligence - www.coral.ai


SiFive, Ceva pre-integrate IP for AI offering

SiFive, Ceva pre-integrate IP for AI offering

Business News | Jan 07,2020
processor

Applications processor has dedicated neural processing unit for edge AI

New Products | Jan 07,2020
SiFive

SiFive and CEVA partners on edge AI SoCs

Business News | Jan 08,2020
AI module

Murata partners with Google on tiny AI module

Business News | Jan 08,2020
code

AI-based tool delivers accurate code performance models

Technology News | Jan 08,2020
AI architecture has quantum computing aspirations

AI architecture has quantum computing aspirations

Technology News | Jan 09,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.