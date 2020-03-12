Murata and Truphone partner to roll out IoT connectivity

As its preferred connectivity supplier, Murata will use Truphone’s SIM technology to allow users to connect IoT devices to network providers from the moment they switch it on. No complicated activation process, no wordy manual, just connectivity from the touch of a button.

From today, Murata’s customers will be able to add Truphone connectivity to any hardware purchase through Murata’s website, integrating the two e-commerce portals for a seamless purchase journey.

The Truphone network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and CAT-M1/LTE-M worldwide, all with a single SIM card, and gives every customer access to its IoT connectivity management platform, ‘Truphone for Things’.

Truphone’s simple prepaid data plans (which provide coverage in multiple countries across a three-year period) simplify the connectivity process, so manufacturers can focus on what they do best – building their connected device.

Murata has built a low-power module, Type 1SE, that includes a Truphone eSIM profile and is integrated with the M2M eSIM remote SIM provisioning service. There is no need to source external SIM cards, OEMs can activate Truphone connectivity instantly.

