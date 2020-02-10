Murata expands Finland MEMS campus



The traditional Japanese sake barrel ceremony took place

in the inauguration. In the picture are (left to right): Norio

Nakajima, Senior Executive Vice President, Module Business,

Murata; Takashi Murata, Ambassador of Japan to Finland;

Yuichiro Hayata, Managing Director, Murata Electronics;

Hannu Penttilä, Deputy Mayor of the city of Vantaa;

Jukka Virman, Chief Shop Steward, Murata Electronics.





The microelectromechanical sensors (MEMS) manufactured by Murata in Vantaa are most often used in car safety systems, industrial equipment and health technology applications such as pacemakers. The company also develops vital positioning and safety technology for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) as well as for autonomous vehicles.

“The market for ADAS and autonomous vehicles is expected to grow in the future. MEMS are used for applications of this type as they provide excellent measurement accuracy and stable performance under varying conditions. With the factory expansion, we are ready to meet the growing demand for MEMS and are also able to build high synergy between our Finnish MEMS technology expertise and Murata's manufacturing capabilities,” said Yuichiro Hayata, Managing Director of Murata Electronics, a Finnish subsidiary of Murata.

The factory expansion has benefited from advanced building technology. The production of sensitive sensors has been considered in the design of the building’s frame structure, which is very rigid, mitigating against disruptive soil vibrations. The sensors are made in ‘cleanrooms’, the demands of which are reflected in the building’s advanced ventilation solutions.

Murata acquired the Finnish company VTI Technologies in 2012, after which the company’s name was changed to Murata Electronics Oy. The site hosts product development and office space as well as one of the largest cleanrooms in Finland – in total about 33,000 square metres.

