Murata launches Open Innovation website

April 03, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Murata
Murata Manufacturing has announced the launch of its Open Innovation website to create collaborative relationships with start-up organizations developing solutions in the mobility, energy, healthcare, and wireless markets.

With its specific focus on start-up companies and universities, the site provides them the opportunity to explore go-to-market plans leveraging Murata’s extensive R&D capabilities, manufacturing support capabilities, and financial resources.

The website includes case studies that provide examples of our successful collaborations, providing an overview of the support that a start-up organization can receive through partnering with Murata.

Depending on their stage of market readiness, organizations are encouraged to submit inquiries relative to Murata’s vast R&D resources, channels to market, mass production, financial backing and market access towards turning potential into actual innovations with sustained success.

“Murata is committed to our role for advancing society as a global innovation leader in numerous applications sectors across various eco systems,” said Mehul Udani, Senior Director Strategic Marketing. “We are excited about the prospects for the Open Innovation site to provide increasing possibilities for a broad range of innovation by combining startup technology with Murata’s R&D capacity and overall strengths.”

Those looking to pursue collaboration opportunities with Murata should visit the Open Innovation website at https://solution.murata.com/en-global/collaboration/


